 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Beauty
  5. Hyper-Oxygenated Body Lotion

Hyper-Oxygenated Body Lotion

by Hemp Victory Garden

Write a review
Hemp Victory Garden Hemp CBD Beauty Hyper-Oxygenated Body Lotion

$40.00MSRP

About this product

100% Organic and Terpene Rich! A non-greasy formula that absorbs instantly. Our hydrating body lotion is an amazing combination of CBD hemp oil and other powerful natural ingredients. These ingredients each promote unbelievable skin revitalization alone, but, in this formula they work together to give you incredibly smooth, soft skin. Yes, we’ve combined not only the highest quality of CBD Oil, but, Hyper-Oxygen, Calendula, Aloe Vera Leaf,, CBD, Apricot Kernel Oil (Vitamins A, C, E), Grapeseed Oil, Lavendar Oil, Lemon Oil (Vitamin C), Frankincense Oil, Coconut Oil, Glycerin (Cherry Pit Oil), Cetyl Alcohol, Steric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Tetrasodium. Mother Earth sends you her love! NOT TESTED ON ANIMALS https://hempvictorygarden.com/shop/hemp-oil-hydrating-body-lotion/ Available in 2, 4, 8 ounces

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Hemp Victory Garden Logo
We take the CBD to the next level