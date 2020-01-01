 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Suver Haze Strain | CBD Hemp Flower

Suver Haze Strain | CBD Hemp Flower

by Hemp Worldwide Farms

Write a review
Hemp Worldwide Farms Cannabis Flower Suver Haze Strain | CBD Hemp Flower

$20.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

The Suver Haze strain boasts a floral smell with a hint of citrus, medium size buds and a darker green color. The buds look fantastic and this is one of our most underrated strains! Suver Haze (Suver #8 x ERB) from Oregon CBD.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Suver Haze

Suver Haze

Bred by Oregon CBD, Suver Haze crosses their high-performance Suver #8 and Early Resin Berry. Parent strain Suver #8 grows well in many different climates all over the US, from Oregon to South Carolina, and when crossed with Early Resin Berry, Suver Haze yields higher and finishes quicker, making it an enticing choice for hemp farmers. With a powerful aroma and flavor, Suver Haze offers notes of black pepper and sweet fruits.

About this brand

Hemp Worldwide Farms Logo
Hemp Worldwide is a boutique CBD hemp flower farm located in southern Oregon. We specialize in sourcing rare and exotic genetics and providing our customers with the largest variety of farm fresh CBD hemp flower.