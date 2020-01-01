About this product
The Suver Haze strain boasts a floral smell with a hint of citrus, medium size buds and a darker green color. The buds look fantastic and this is one of our most underrated strains! Suver Haze (Suver #8 x ERB) from Oregon CBD.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Suver Haze
Bred by Oregon CBD, Suver Haze crosses their high-performance Suver #8 and Early Resin Berry. Parent strain Suver #8 grows well in many different climates all over the US, from Oregon to South Carolina, and when crossed with Early Resin Berry, Suver Haze yields higher and finishes quicker, making it an enticing choice for hemp farmers. With a powerful aroma and flavor, Suver Haze offers notes of black pepper and sweet fruits.