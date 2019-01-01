 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
4 Piece HEMPER Aluminum Grinder

by Hemper

$29.99MSRP

These rare Hemper Brand grinders are comprised of 4 pieces and include a pollen scoop! While 2 and 3 piece grinders are fantastic and get the job done, 4 piece grinders are ultimately where it’s at. While they feature relatively the same design: two pieces on top to grind, followed by a screen and kief catch. Kief or pollen is essentially the super-potent piece of your herb called "trichomes". The kief then collects in the kief catch, so you can sprinkle it onto a bowl or bong. **2.2 inch diameter**

We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99. We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!