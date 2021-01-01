Loading…
Hemper

4 Piece HEMPER Aluminum Grinder

About this product

These rare Hemper Brand grinders are comprised of 4 pieces and include a pollen scoop!

While 2 and 3 piece grinders are fantastic and get the job done, 4 piece grinders are ultimately where it’s at.

While they feature relatively the same design: two pieces on top to grind, followed by a screen and kief catch. Kief or pollen is essentially the super-potent piece of your herb called "trichomes". The kief then collects in the kief catch, so you can sprinkle it onto a bowl or bong.

**2.2 inch diameter**
