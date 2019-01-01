About this product
The HEMPER Hourglass rig features a showerhead percolator Our bent neck Hourglass Rig is the perfect little piece for those that love smaller bubblers. The Showerhead perc provides just the right amount of percolation for this handheld bubbler Showerhead percolators are circular percs which resemble a typical Showerhead. Showerhead percs have slits or holes around the outside for filtration and diffusion. SPECS: 6" inches tall 14mm Female Joint Bent Neck Hourglass Style *Colors are Assorted* WHAT'S INCLUDED: HEMPER Hourglass Rig 14mm bowl piece
