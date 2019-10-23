 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
HemperTECH Fresh Wipes

by Hemper

These Alcohol Freshwipes are disposable clothes treated with a proprietary cleaning agent to remove any buildup on your apparatus. Simply grab and apply to any surface to eliminate grime and germs! Our wipes are sure to become an instant staple to your kit! *Each bucket contains 25 wipes, close after each use to retain moisture*

mstevens8818

the beads on the wipes help truly clean the oil off surfaces rather than spread around like the other inferior wipes on the market

nycstoner

I stopped using household wipes and cleaners, this works like magic. A rigid side to get the gunk out and a smooth side to clear remaining residue. Awesome product

About this brand

We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99. We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!