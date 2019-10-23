mstevens8818
on October 23rd, 2019
the beads on the wipes help truly clean the oil off surfaces rather than spread around like the other inferior wipes on the market
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
These Alcohol Freshwipes are disposable clothes treated with a proprietary cleaning agent to remove any buildup on your apparatus. Simply grab and apply to any surface to eliminate grime and germs! Our wipes are sure to become an instant staple to your kit! *Each bucket contains 25 wipes, close after each use to retain moisture*
on October 23rd, 2019
the beads on the wipes help truly clean the oil off surfaces rather than spread around like the other inferior wipes on the market
on October 22nd, 2019
I stopped using household wipes and cleaners, this works like magic. A rigid side to get the gunk out and a smooth side to clear remaining residue. Awesome product