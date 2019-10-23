 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. The Keeper

The Keeper

by Hemper

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Hemper Storage Flower Storage The Keeper

$14.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Keep your herb, grinder, and grounds with you on the go with The Keeper™. Featuring 2 storage compartments for keeping flower and ground material separate, and a built-in removable grinder with sharp, durable teeth for a fluffy grind; the Keeper™ is the best 3-in-1 solution for preparing and storing your herb. As a bonus, the removable and flexible tether allows you to clip the Keeper™ wherever you need it; on your belt, bag, or even your keychain. Always have what you need on the go with the Keeper™.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

mstevens8818

lets me take my grinder everywhere with a sealed container with my bud - super easy and the loop comes out so you can loop it around basically everything and anything

nycstoner

a smell proof storage + grinder that I can take with my wherever i go. I never leave my house without it now.

About this brand

Hemper Logo
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99. We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!