mstevens8818
on October 23rd, 2019
lets me take my grinder everywhere with a sealed container with my bud - super easy and the loop comes out so you can loop it around basically everything and anything
Keep your herb, grinder, and grounds with you on the go with The Keeper™. Featuring 2 storage compartments for keeping flower and ground material separate, and a built-in removable grinder with sharp, durable teeth for a fluffy grind; the Keeper™ is the best 3-in-1 solution for preparing and storing your herb. As a bonus, the removable and flexible tether allows you to clip the Keeper™ wherever you need it; on your belt, bag, or even your keychain. Always have what you need on the go with the Keeper™.
on October 22nd, 2019
a smell proof storage + grinder that I can take with my wherever i go. I never leave my house without it now.