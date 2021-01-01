About this product

Keep your herb, grinder, and grounds with you on the go with The Keeper™. Featuring 2 storage compartments for keeping flower and ground material separate, and a built-in removable grinder with sharp, durable teeth for a fluffy grind; the Keeper™ is the best 3-in-1 solution for preparing and storing your herb. As a bonus, the removable and flexible tether allows you to clip the Keeper™ wherever you need it; on your belt, bag, or even your keychain. Always have what you need on the go with the Keeper™.