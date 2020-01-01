About this product

You can use CBD for pets as well as yourself to maintain balance of the endocannabinoid system. This system supports many functions including the immune system, pain threshold, emotional well-being to name a few. Do your research to see if adding CBD could benefit your best friend. We have found it beneficial to start low and go slow with an average dose of 1mg per 10 bs of body weight. It is suggested to slowly increase the dose until results are achieved, the same as we do with humans. Cannadog treats come in two flavors that dogs love – pumpkin and peanut butter. Each treat has 2mg of broad spectrum, organically grown, non-GMO, Colorado sourced CBD. Ingredients are guten free, human grade, vegan, cruelty free, organic, and all natural. Bags are vacuum sealed. Once the bag is open they should be stored at room temperature in the paper bag. Treats can be frozen for up to 6 months for best flavor; do not store in vacuum seal bags. INGREDIENTS Flour, pumpkin or peanut butter, free range egg, organically-grown non-GMO broad spectrum CBD, potassium sorbate, vitamin E (peanut butter treats). DIRECTIONS To microdose for your pet, offer as a treat at 1mg per ten pounds of body weight initially. Increase 1mg at a time until effective dose is reached.