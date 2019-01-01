 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. CBD E-LIQUID Mango Kush | 10ml

CBD E-LIQUID Mango Kush | 10ml

by Hempika

Write a review
Hempika Concentrates Cartridges CBD E-LIQUID Mango Kush | 10ml
Hempika Concentrates Cartridges CBD E-LIQUID Mango Kush | 10ml

$16.95MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Hemp CBD e-liquid with Mango flavour is intended to deliver as similar taste as possible to Mango Kush strain, without getting high. All our e-liquids are made from refined full spectrum extract and natural hemp terpenes, diluted in PG/VG base, all with intention to deliver flavours as similar as possible to cannabis strains. If you want to know more, or place an order, please send us an inquiry.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Mango Kush

Mango Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

The Mango Kush marijuana strain tastes similar to the actual mango fruit, with a distinct kush flavor and hints of pine on the exhale. Its buds are covered with orange pistils and are described as very dense. The plant has an average growth height of 4-5 feet. Flowering is 9-11 weeks and is a favorite with both indoor and outdoor growers. The buds have thick shiny trichomes which are evident when the bud is broken apart. The smell and taste are the same and described as mango and banana. 

About this brand

Hempika Logo
Hemp products rich in precious plant cannabinoids