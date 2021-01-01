Suver Haze CBD Flower
About this product
SUVER HAZE Aroma: orange, fruity, berry and black pepper Lineage: Suver #8 and Early Resin Berry This strain is very special with a strong, intoxicating terpene profile. The strain has an incredible CBD content with forest green buds and a sweet aroma, similar to that of tropical fruit. Suver Haze is known for its relaxing effect, due to its high CBD content, and can be used to reduce stress and pain, as well as boost mood.
About this brand
Hempire State Growers
