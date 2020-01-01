 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Real Scientific Hemp Oil 4OZ 1000MG Gold Label Liquid Bottle

Real Scientific Hemp Oil 4OZ 1000MG Gold Label Liquid Bottle

by HempMeds

Write a review
HempMeds Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Real Scientific Hemp Oil 4OZ 1000MG Gold Label Liquid Bottle

Similar items

Show all

About this product

It doesn’t get much easier to get your daily CBD than with our RSHO™ hemp oil liquid. Made with full-spectrum hemp oil, RSHO™ Liquid features 1000 mg of CBD mixed with medium chain triglyceride (MCT) oil for a powerhouse combination of botanical ingredients, giving it a light coconut oil flavor with a hint of earthy hemp. Our hemp oil is abundant in CBD, as well as vitamins, minerals, terpenes, and other trace cannabinoids, and the MCT oil, derived from wholesome organic coconut oil and sustainably sourced palm oil, is an excellent source of healthy fatty acids. Like our Blue Label, our Gold Label Liquid is also decarboxylated. However, the Gold Label hemp oil is then put through an additional filtration process, purifying it further for a pure golden color and refined taste.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

HempMeds Logo
When our founders created the first “CBD pipeline”, a way to make CBD and other cannabinoids available legally throughout the United States and much of the world by deriving them from hemp, HempMeds® was launched to do just that — fulfill our responsibility to get cannabinoids to as many people as possible. We’ve spoken to millions of people throughout the States, and on every continent, who are looking for CBD and cannabinoids. Many are facing difficult challenges, and many have run out of other options. We understand we have a responsibility to be a resource that you can trust, so we’ve built our company to be exactly that: Your Trusted CBD Source.