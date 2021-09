About this product

It doesn’t get much easier to get your daily CBD than with our RSHO™ hemp oil liquid. Made with full-spectrum hemp oil, RSHO™ Liquid features 1000 mg of CBD mixed with medium chain triglyceride (MCT) oil for a powerhouse combination of botanical ingredients, giving it a light coconut oil flavor with a hint of earthy hemp. Our hemp oil is abundant in CBD, as well as vitamins, minerals, terpenes, and other trace cannabinoids, and the MCT oil, derived from wholesome organic coconut oil and sustainably sourced palm oil, is an excellent source of healthy fatty acids. Like our Blue Label, our Gold Label Liquid is also decarboxylated. However, the Gold Label hemp oil is then put through an additional filtration process, purifying it further for a pure golden color and refined taste.