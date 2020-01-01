 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by HempMeds

About this product

Nourish and hydrate dry, worn, tired areas of your body, from muscles and joints to rough elbows and cracked cuticles with our Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ (RSHO™) salve. Each 1.3-ounce jar of RSHO™ salve contains 50 mg of CBD, essential oils, and our unique herbal blend to revitalize your body and replenish critical resources lost throughout the day. Designed for whole body wellness, our topically applied salve can be used daily to address age spots, wrinkles, dry skin, and even muscle discomfort.

About this brand

When our founders created the first “CBD pipeline”, a way to make CBD and other cannabinoids available legally throughout the United States and much of the world by deriving them from hemp, HempMeds® was launched to do just that — fulfill our responsibility to get cannabinoids to as many people as possible. We’ve spoken to millions of people throughout the States, and on every continent, who are looking for CBD and cannabinoids. Many are facing difficult challenges, and many have run out of other options. We understand we have a responsibility to be a resource that you can trust, so we’ve built our company to be exactly that: Your Trusted CBD Source.