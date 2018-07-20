BrookAlyson99
on July 20th, 2018
I really want to help make a difference in someone else’s life by writing this review. I suffered from Hormonal Cystic Acne for years and since using the Hemptouch Calming Face Cream (+ the Face Wash & Ointment for Problem Skin), I’ve had ZERO cystic acne and instead of having 40+ blemishes, I’ve only managed to have 2 itty bitty bumps that heal rapidly! Hemptouch has given me back my confidence to go makeup free! This Fave Cream is so rich & creamy, has an amazing all-natural green scent, and it absorbs rapidly, leaving behind only super soft, hydrated, & healthy looking/feeling skin. I am forever in debt to Hemptouch and their amazing products.