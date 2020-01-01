Chocolate Mint OG
by California Cannabis Clones
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Frosting hails from the legendary Girl's Scout Family and is a result of the original GSC back-crossed with its parent, Durban Poison. Frosting does not disappoint with dense, frosty, mouth watering buds. Growth comes in chunkier than GSC with a flowering time at 60 to 65 days.
Be the first to review this product.