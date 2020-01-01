 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Clones
  5. Frosting Clones

Frosting Clones

by HendRx Farm

Write a review
HendRx Farm Cannabis Clones Frosting Clones
HendRx Farm Cannabis Clones Frosting Clones

$10.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Frosting hails from the legendary Girl's Scout Family and is a result of the original GSC back-crossed with its parent, Durban Poison. Frosting does not disappoint with dense, frosty, mouth watering buds. Growth comes in chunkier than GSC with a flowering time at 60 to 65 days.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

HendRx Farm Logo
HendRx Farms creates the Humboldt culture they are surrounded by. Founded on the principal of "the right to farm", HendRx Farms cultivates superior genetics, immaculate breeding techniques, and healthy cannabis seeds and clones.