Sativa

Acapulco Gold

by Henry's Original

Henry's Original Cannabis Flower Acapulco Gold

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Acapulco Gold is a rare sativa marijuana strain. As one of the most well-known strains, Acapulco Gold has been likened to dinner at a five-star restaurant. This strain produces effects that are motivating and energizing. This strain comes from the area in and around Acapulco, Mexico, and its orange hairs resemble a gold nugget, with gold, green, and brown colors and plenty of resin on the buds. An aroma of burnt toffee lingers when the bud is broken up. Acapulco Gold has a reputation for being one of the best cannabis strains ever created, and it's becoming more difficult to find. 

