Designed for daily use, this topical and ‘edible’ delight helps bring about joyful presence and luscious sensations for your most private parts. Enhances stimulation, arousal, and lubrication. Made with organic coconut and essential oils Quiver can extend orgasm (!) maintain vaginal health, tone soft tissue, and support natural moisture levels. Made with full-spectrum THC it can ease painful intercourse and menstrual cramps. Stimulating without being hot. Starring: *coconut oil, cannabis, a whisper of *black pepper, *vanilla, *cinnamon, and *clove. *organic Each 30ml bottle contains 120 mg THC | 4 mg/ml Not latex condom safe. www.herbabuena.com
