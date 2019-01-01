 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. QUIVER Sensual Pleasure Cannabis Oil

by HerbaBuena

$50.00MSRP

About this product

Designed for daily use, this topical and ‘edible’ delight helps bring about joyful presence and luscious sensations for your most private parts. Enhances stimulation, arousal, and lubrication. Made with organic coconut and essential oils Quiver can extend orgasm (!) maintain vaginal health, tone soft tissue, and support natural moisture levels. Made with full-spectrum THC it can ease painful intercourse and menstrual cramps. Stimulating without being hot. Starring: *coconut oil, cannabis, a whisper of *black pepper, *vanilla, *cinnamon, and *clove. *organic Each 30ml bottle contains 120 mg THC | 4 mg/ml Not latex condom safe. www.herbabuena.com

About this brand

HerbaBuena is an ultra-premium cannabis company making and curating super-premium products to serve the needs and desires of sophisticated adult consumers, delivering throughout California. We believe in the importance of whole plant intelligence to provide the greatest balanced, therapeutic effect, and therefore do not offer products that use distillate, isolate, corn syrup, fillers, hydrocarbon extraction or indoor cultivation. Our award-winning line of HerbaBuena products offer full-spectrum, functional medicine to address the most common ailments of modern life, including stress, pain, insomnia and sexual health. In 2015, HerbaBuena released the first-ever Demeter Certified Biodynamic cannabis in California and has served thousands of medical patients throughout California through guided educational and epicurean experiences.