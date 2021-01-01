About this product
Designed for daily use, this topical and ‘edible’ delight helps bring about joyful presence and luscious sensations for your most private parts. Enhances stimulation, arousal, and lubrication. Made with organic coconut and essential oils Quiver can extend orgasm (!) maintain vaginal health, tone soft tissue, and support natural moisture levels. Made with full-spectrum THC it can ease painful intercourse and menstrual cramps. Stimulating without being hot.
Starring: *coconut oil, cannabis, a whisper of *black pepper, *vanilla, *cinnamon, and *clove. *organic
Each 30ml bottle contains 120 mg THC | 4 mg/ml
Not latex condom safe.
About this brand
HerbaBuena
HerbaBuena is an ultra-premium cannabis company making and curating super-premium products to serve the needs and desires of sophisticated adult consumers, delivering throughout California. We believe in the importance of whole plant intelligence to provide the greatest balanced, therapeutic effect, and therefore do not offer products that use distillate, isolate, corn syrup, fillers, hydrocarbon extraction or indoor cultivation. Our award-winning line of HerbaBuena products offer full-spectrum, functional medicine to address the most common ailments of modern life, including stress, pain, insomnia and sexual health. In 2015, HerbaBuena released the first-ever Demeter Certified Biodynamic cannabis in California and has served thousands of medical patients throughout California through guided educational and epicurean experiences.