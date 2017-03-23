 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Greenway Medibles Gummy Bears 100mg CBD

Greenway Medibles Gummy Bears 100mg CBD

by Herban Supply Co.

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Herban Supply Co. Edibles Candy Greenway Medibles Gummy Bears 100mg CBD
Herban Supply Co. Edibles Candy Greenway Medibles Gummy Bears 100mg CBD

$30.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Greenway Medibles offer a variety of candies and baked goods, infused with cannabis oil and micro dosed for easy medicating. Varieties we offer are Gummy Bears, Gummy Worms, Weedos, and Fruity Krispy Cereal Bar.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Princess48

#420sweepstakes these gummies are amazing.. very nice body high.. helped ease my knee and foot pain.. I love these and buy them often..

About this brand

Herban Supply Co. Logo