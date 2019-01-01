About this product

The HerbsNOW dryer is America's first cannabis-specific dryer. Made for growers by growers. HerbsNOW operates with a low pre-set temperature that is ideal for perfectly drying weed while allowing it to retain 10 - 15% moisture levels. The dryer utilizes vertical and rotational air flow to ensure each bud has an even dry down. The contained environment of the dryer allows for faster drying, while still breaking down chlorophyll to produce a smooth, flavorful smoke. The HerbsNOW dryer does all of this while retaining THC levels, terpenes, and flavor with every dry.