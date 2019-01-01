 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. HerbsNOW cannabis dryer

HerbsNOW cannabis dryer

by HerbsNOW

$149.99MSRP

About this product

The HerbsNOW dryer is America's first cannabis-specific dryer. Made for growers by growers. HerbsNOW operates with a low pre-set temperature that is ideal for perfectly drying weed while allowing it to retain 10 - 15% moisture levels. The dryer utilizes vertical and rotational air flow to ensure each bud has an even dry down. The contained environment of the dryer allows for faster drying, while still breaking down chlorophyll to produce a smooth, flavorful smoke. The HerbsNOW dryer does all of this while retaining THC levels, terpenes, and flavor with every dry.

About this brand

HerbsNOW Logo
HerbsNOW is the answer to how to dry weed. Easy to use, HerbsNOW has a contained environment utilizing a low pre-set temperature plus rotational and vertical air flow. This results in faster drying with consistent results. Simply trim your buds, fill the trays, and turn on the unit, HerbsNOW does the rest. All while retaining maximum THC levels, terpenes, and flavor with every dry.