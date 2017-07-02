Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
The engineers at Herbtronix are excited to present a stunning advancement in portable wax and concentrate atomization performance. This entirely new design utilizes the readily available Yocan Evolve Plus QDC coil. We looked at all of the issues which plague the portable wax products currently on the market, and have come up with a solution that performs better, is easier to use and is much easier to clean. The Rokkaku is manufactured in Spencerport NY of the highest grade of materials available, all of which are sourced in the USA. The entire device is made from medical-grade 316L stainless steel, with a fantastic finish that looks rich and beautiful. Your customers will be proud to own a device of this quality. The device has adjustable airflow, so the end-user can customize the draw to suit their needs. The improved airflow results in more complete atomization of the active ingredients in the wax. This means less wasted residue and reclaim, as well as a device that needs to be cleaned less frequently. We have done away with the bothersome coil cap, making the device easier to load and use, and much easier to clean. Our earliest customers have given this device rave reviews, and use it as their all-day carry device. The Rokkaku can be used on ANY electronic cigarette mod that has the industry standard 510 connection. There is no need for temperature control, and it works perfectly on any device capable of delivering from 10 to 20 watts. There has never been a product for this unique market that operates so well, and is so easy to use and clean. Comes with a limited lifetime warranty. www.herbtronix.com
on July 2nd, 2017
Been long king for something like this for a long time!!
on March 28th, 2017
I really thought this was a stupid product until my friend bought one and I tried it. I figured it would be no better than the Yocan which I hate because it clogs really easy and it's a real pain to clean. This uses the same coil so I expected the same from the Rokkaku. I don't know what magic they did when they made this thing but it just works a lot better. I tossed out my Yocan and I use this everyday, and have not touched my rig in weeks. One thing I really like about it is that it doesn't have that stupid coil cap that the Yocan has which is always covered with sticky gunk and makes it nearly impossible to reload. I don't end up with sticky wax on my fingers and hands. The threads do not get loaded with reclaim so it's way easier to reload. I used to overload the Yocan so I wouldn't have to deal with it as much, but then it clogged worse. Problem solved with the Rokkaku, and until I had it in my hand I couldn't tell why it would be better, but they changed the way it goes together so it is easier to use. The Rokkaku seemed expensive, but so is the wax I put in it, and this really does seem to make the wax last longer with a lot less waste so I think it will probably pay for itself sooner than later. The lifetime warranty is great, but I do wonder if anything every could go wrong with it, it's built like it was made for the space program. If you've been thinking about one and can't get past the price like I was, just get over it. I'll probably buy a couple more.
on March 26th, 2017
My primary methods for using herb and concentrates boiled down to; my volcano, rolled joints, and disposable 510/ego cartridges. That is until I got the Rokkaku... Hands down the best experience I've ever had. It's portable, efficient, effective, discreet and well worth it. Highly recommended!