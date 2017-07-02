Snarky710 on March 28th, 2017

I really thought this was a stupid product until my friend bought one and I tried it. I figured it would be no better than the Yocan which I hate because it clogs really easy and it's a real pain to clean. This uses the same coil so I expected the same from the Rokkaku. I don't know what magic they did when they made this thing but it just works a lot better. I tossed out my Yocan and I use this everyday, and have not touched my rig in weeks. One thing I really like about it is that it doesn't have that stupid coil cap that the Yocan has which is always covered with sticky gunk and makes it nearly impossible to reload. I don't end up with sticky wax on my fingers and hands. The threads do not get loaded with reclaim so it's way easier to reload. I used to overload the Yocan so I wouldn't have to deal with it as much, but then it clogged worse. Problem solved with the Rokkaku, and until I had it in my hand I couldn't tell why it would be better, but they changed the way it goes together so it is easier to use. The Rokkaku seemed expensive, but so is the wax I put in it, and this really does seem to make the wax last longer with a lot less waste so I think it will probably pay for itself sooner than later. The lifetime warranty is great, but I do wonder if anything every could go wrong with it, it's built like it was made for the space program. If you've been thinking about one and can't get past the price like I was, just get over it. I'll probably buy a couple more.