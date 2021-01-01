About this product

The engineers at Herbtronix are excited to present a stunning advancement in portable wax and concentrate atomization performance. This entirely new design utilizes the readily available Yocan Evolve Plus QDC coil. We looked at all of the issues which plague the portable wax products currently on the market, and have come up with a solution that performs better, is easier to use and is much easier to clean.



The Rokkaku is manufactured in Spencerport NY of the highest grade of materials available, all of which are sourced in the USA. The entire device is made from medical-grade 316L stainless steel, with a fantastic finish that looks rich and beautiful. Your customers will be proud to own a device of this quality.



The device has adjustable airflow, so the end-user can customize the draw to suit their needs. The improved airflow results in more complete atomization of the active ingredients in the wax. This means less wasted residue and reclaim, as well as a device that needs to be cleaned less frequently. We have done away with the bothersome coil cap, making the device easier to load and use, and much easier to clean. Our earliest customers have given this device rave reviews, and use it as their all-day carry device.



The Rokkaku can be used on ANY electronic cigarette mod that has the industry standard 510 connection. There is no need for temperature control, and it works perfectly on any device capable of delivering from 10 to 20 watts.



There has never been a product for this unique market that operates so well, and is so easy to use and clean. Comes with a limited lifetime warranty. www.herbtronix.com