HEY Comotion Balm
About this product
Rub it on your body and let the cannabinoids go to work. An initial cooling tingle will build with a warm sensation settling in within 15 to 30 minutes. 2:1 THC-CBD pure CO2 cannabis extract blended with organic ingredients like coconut oil, avocado oil, beeswax, menthol, oleic acid, ISOM and optiphen. When using Heylo Comotion you can expect feelings of relaxation, release and balance.
