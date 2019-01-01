 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Bubba's Gift Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack

Bubba's Gift Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack

by HI Guys by Cowlitz

About this product

About this strain

Bubba's Gift

Bubba's Gift
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Developed by Humboldt Seed Organization, Bubba’s Gift is a strain unlike any other. Despite being almost purely indica, this cross between Bubba Kush and God’s Gift produces functional and uplifting effects with a mild body high. Given its strong indica genetics, this sweet, fruity strain is surprisingly well-suited for daytime creative activities. Bubba’s Gift will flower in 6 weeks and can be grown indoors and outdoors.

