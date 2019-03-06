ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bubba Kush

Bubba Kush is an indica strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.

Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush has flourished from its California roots ever since.

 

2268 people reported 17900 effects
Relaxed 64%
Sleepy 53%
Happy 52%
Euphoric 47%
Hungry 37%
Stress 40%
Pain 36%
Insomnia 32%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 22%
Dry mouth 39%
Dry eyes 22%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 7%
Headache 4%

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Bubba Kush
First strain child
Lost Creek
child
Second strain child
Jabba's Stash
child

Grow info

indica
Easy
Easy
Difficult
Difficult
< 30
< 30
> 78
> 78
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
3 - 6
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12
> 12

