The term "High-Fidelity" was originally a term coined to describe innovations in the recording of music. Being music lovers, we adopted the name not just because of our record-playing passions, but also to refer to our "higher" ideals concerning cultivation practices. At HiFi Farms, we produce Clean Green Certified™ cannabis flower using exclusively organic, living inputs. That means our growing methods meet or exceed the standards set by the National Organic Program. Additionally, in our indoor facility we use LED lighting technology courtesy of Fluence Bioengineering, dramatically reducing the size of our carbon footprint compared to a standard cannabis production site. All of this together makes HiFi Farms home to some of the happiest and healthiest cannabis plants in Oregon.