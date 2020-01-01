 Loading…

Hybrid

Cookie Glue 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Flower Cookie Glue 3.5G Hybrid Flower
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Earthy Highlights Hint of Chocolate SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation Balance & Creativity WHEN TO USE Anytime 3.5G Hybrid Flower

About this strain

Cookie Glue

Cookie Glue
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

Cookie Glue is an evenly balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cookies with Glue Bx2. Cookie Glue gives users a euphoric high, making this strain the ultimate mood-booster. Cookie Glue has a taste that is fuity, sour, and spicy with just a hint of skunk. Consumers should know that Cookie Glue is known to give a high that creeps up on you slowly, so it's important to be patient with this strain. Medical patients choose Cookie Glue for its ability to calm body aches and pains. This strain has a particularly high THC content that creates a tingly and relaxing sensation. Cookie Glue is bread by Equillibrium Genetics from Mendecino, California.

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.