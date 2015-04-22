ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. GSC
Slide 1 of 3
  • Leafly flower of GSC
  • Close up cannabis flower of GSC

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.4 6993 reviews

GSC

aka Girl Scout Cookies

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Hoppy

Calculated from 360 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 6993 reviews

GSC nugget
GSC
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Hoppy

GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.

There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.

Effects

Show all

4549 people reported 35650 effects
Happy 62%
Relaxed 58%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 47%
Creative 35%
Stress 35%
Depression 28%
Pain 26%
Anxiety 26%
Insomnia 14%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

6,993

more reviews
write a review

Find GSC nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry GSC nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Sour Kush
Sour Kush
More upliftingLeafly flower for Pineapple Express
Pineapple Express
More energeticLeafly flower for Sour Diesel
Sour Diesel
More upliftingLeafly flower for Original Glue
Original Glue
More tinglyLeafly flower for Candyland
Candyland
More focusingLeafly flower for Gelato
Gelato
More limoneneLeafly flower for Phantom Cookies
Phantom Cookies
More upliftingLeafly flower for Platinum GSC
Platinum GSC
More relaxing
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of GSC
User uploaded image of GSC
User uploaded image of GSC
User uploaded image of GSC
User uploaded image of GSC
User uploaded image of GSC
User uploaded image of GSC
more photos

Found in

Preview for Caryophyllene-dominant strains
Caryophyllene-dominant strains
Preview for Most popular cannabis strains
Most popular cannabis strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Durban Poison
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
GSC
First strain child
Kid N' Kookies
child
Second strain child
The Big Dirty
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with GSC

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for GSC nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

Tips for growing GSC Cannabis
Tips for growing GSC Cannabis
The 2015 Denver Cannabis Cup Winners
The 2015 Denver Cannabis Cup Winners
The 2014 Washington Cannabis Cup Winners
The 2014 Washington Cannabis Cup Winners
Tips for growing GSC Cannabis
Tips for growing GSC Cannabis

Most popular in