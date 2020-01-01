GrimmDog Pre-Roll 1g
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$12.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
TASTE & SCENT Skunk, Citrus & Cheese SENSATION Unfocused Bliss Relaxed Sleepy WHEN TO USE Anytime HYBRID One Gram Pre-Roll (1 Gram)
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Rainmaker is a cross of Citral Skunk and Mandarin Sunset. It has a rich aroma of cheese, skunk, and citrus. Rainmaker’s tall plants produce massive yields of flower, so make sure your grow space can accommodate it.