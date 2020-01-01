 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Rainmaker (1 Gram Hybrid Pre-Roll)
Hybrid

Rainmaker (1 Gram Hybrid Pre-Roll)

by High Garden

Write a review
High Garden Cannabis Pre-rolls Rainmaker (1 Gram Hybrid Pre-Roll)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

TASTE & SCENT Skunk, Citrus & Cheese SENSATION Unfocused Bliss Relaxed Sleepy WHEN TO USE Anytime HYBRID One Gram Pre-Roll (1 Gram)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Rainmaker

Rainmaker
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Bred by Ethos Genetics, Rainmaker is a cross of Citral Skunk and Mandarin Sunset. It has a rich aroma of cheese, skunk, and citrus. Rainmaker’s tall plants produce massive yields of flower, so make sure your grow space can accommodate it.

 

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.