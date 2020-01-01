 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sunshine

by High Life Farms

High Life Farms Cannabis Flower Sunshine

About this product

Sunshine by High Life Farms

About this strain

Sunshine

Sunshine
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Sunshine is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain. With a name like Sunshine, you could probably guess that this sativa promises blissful, happy, uplifted effects even on rainy, dark days. The sweet fruity and citrus flavors run with Sunshine's tropical theme, taking you to a warm place where pain, nausea, and appetite loss don't exist.  

About this brand

