 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. 12" Pure Glass Fixed-Grid Dab Rig

12" Pure Glass Fixed-Grid Dab Rig

by High Life Goods

Write a review
High Life Goods Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 12" Pure Glass Fixed-Grid Dab Rig
High Life Goods Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 12" Pure Glass Fixed-Grid Dab Rig
High Life Goods Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 12" Pure Glass Fixed-Grid Dab Rig
High Life Goods Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 12" Pure Glass Fixed-Grid Dab Rig
High Life Goods Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 12" Pure Glass Fixed-Grid Dab Rig

$229.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Sleek and clean-cut, this versatile beaker is an excellent addition to any smokerʼs collection. The extended straight neck of the piece conveniently features an ice catcher at the bottom, and additionally includes an angle-cut quartz banger with 5 gattling downstem for exceptional smoke dissipation. Both banger and downstem are simply removable for conversion to 5 bong or for effortless cleaning. From the Pure scientific glass line, each piece is crafted with convenience and superior quality in mind which make this classic water pipe easy to maintain as well as readily portable and built to last.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

High Life Goods Logo
High Life Goods is the Country's premier online smoke shop. High Life delivers the highest quality Cannabis accessories and products. Carrying thousands of bongs, pipes, dab rigs and other smoking accessories, our online smoke shop offers an unbeatable selection of cannabis related products at the best possible prices, guaranteed. We strive to make the purchasing of premium cannabis products as effortless, discreet, and cost-effective as possible. Browse through our smoke shop, check out our Staff Picks and New Sales, and enjoy your new High Life Goods. Let us take you to New Heights with High Life.