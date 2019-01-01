About this product
Sleek and clean-cut, this versatile beaker is an excellent addition to any smokerʼs collection. The extended straight neck of the piece conveniently features an ice catcher at the bottom, and additionally includes an angle-cut quartz banger with 5 gattling downstem for exceptional smoke dissipation. Both banger and downstem are simply removable for conversion to 5 bong or for effortless cleaning. From the Pure scientific glass line, each piece is crafted with convenience and superior quality in mind which make this classic water pipe easy to maintain as well as readily portable and built to last.
