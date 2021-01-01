About this product
Sleek and clean-cut, this versatile beaker is an excellent addition to any smokerʼs
collection. The extended straight neck of the piece conveniently features an ice
catcher at the bottom, and additionally includes an angle-cut quartz banger with
5 gattling downstem for exceptional smoke dissipation. Both banger and
downstem are simply removable for conversion to 5 bong or for effortless
cleaning. From the Pure scientific glass line, each piece is crafted with
convenience and superior quality in mind which make this classic water pipe easy
to maintain as well as readily portable and built to last.
collection. The extended straight neck of the piece conveniently features an ice
catcher at the bottom, and additionally includes an angle-cut quartz banger with
5 gattling downstem for exceptional smoke dissipation. Both banger and
downstem are simply removable for conversion to 5 bong or for effortless
cleaning. From the Pure scientific glass line, each piece is crafted with
convenience and superior quality in mind which make this classic water pipe easy
to maintain as well as readily portable and built to last.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
High Life Goods
High Life Goods is the Country's premier online smoke shop. High Life delivers the highest quality Cannabis accessories and products. Carrying thousands of bongs, pipes, dab rigs and other smoking accessories, our online smoke shop offers an unbeatable selection of cannabis related products at the best possible prices, guaranteed. We strive to make the purchasing of premium cannabis products as effortless, discreet, and cost-effective as possible. Browse through our smoke shop, check out our Staff Picks and New Sales, and enjoy your new High Life Goods. Let us take you to New Heights with High Life.