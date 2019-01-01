 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Home
  Products
  Dabbing
  Tools & accessories
  2" x 4" 180 Micron Monster Dab Rosin Bag - 100 Units

2" x 4" 180 Micron Monster Dab Rosin Bag - 100 Units

by High Life Goods

High Life Goods Dabbing Tools & Accessories 2" x 4" 180 Micron Monster Dab Rosin Bag - 100 Units

Monster Dab Rosin Bags are made of nylon and designed to withstand the heat and high pressure needed for extracting solventless rosin using a rosin press. The nylon material can stretch without breaking and able to retain its shape after pressing. This means that it's capable of holding more material than other options. It's also FDA approved and safe to use in consumable products. Monster Dab Rosin Bags are the highest quality and lowest cost solution for rosin extraction.

High Life Goods is the Country's premier online smoke shop. High Life delivers the highest quality Cannabis accessories and products. Carrying thousands of bongs, pipes, dab rigs and other smoking accessories, our online smoke shop offers an unbeatable selection of cannabis related products at the best possible prices, guaranteed. We strive to make the purchasing of premium cannabis products as effortless, discreet, and cost-effective as possible. Browse through our smoke shop, check out our Staff Picks and New Sales, and enjoy your new High Life Goods. Let us take you to New Heights with High Life.