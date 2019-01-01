 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling trays
  5. RAW Rolling Tray Mini 7"X5"

RAW Rolling Tray Mini 7"X5"

by High Life Goods

$7.00MSRP

These Mini RAW rolling trays serve their purpose perfectly! They are just the right size, so it can fit all of the users custom smoke supplies. This is a must have accessory for your selection of smoking supplies.

High Life Goods is the Country's premier online smoke shop. High Life delivers the highest quality Cannabis accessories and products. Carrying thousands of bongs, pipes, dab rigs and other smoking accessories, our online smoke shop offers an unbeatable selection of cannabis related products at the best possible prices, guaranteed. We strive to make the purchasing of premium cannabis products as effortless, discreet, and cost-effective as possible. Browse through our smoke shop, check out our Staff Picks and New Sales, and enjoy your new High Life Goods. Let us take you to New Heights with High Life.