johndonkusi12
on August 25th, 2019
large selection of Indoor products at different price range. (Contact us for an updated menu). we carry products all year round so consistency is assured. current strain available GrandDaddy Purple, OG Kush, Sour Og Kush, Green Crack, Jack Dream, AK-47, Gorilla Glue Girls Scout Cookie Lemon skunk Purple Kush, Bubba Kush, Bubblegum Kush, Blueberry, Purple-Skunk, whatapp;+1 9739833389 H-bomb shank xtasy powder Big K etc contact for updated menu All strains are both 60% Indica 40% Sativa *Potency (THC82-87%/THC:15-27%) *Grade:A++-THC: 15-27%, *CBD:.35% *CBN:.10% *Origin:California *Flowering Time:9-10 weeks,Yield: *Grown:Indoor. 9-10 weeks flowering time. Medicinal value includes relief from stress, anxiety, depression, pain, and insomnia. Available Grade A All strains are with a Beautiful dense, frosty nugs with a loud nose with strong smell, It’s Grown by professionals with care. Flushed properly and trimmed tight. Very potent and delicious! wickr;weedgrower420da whatapp;+1 9739833389