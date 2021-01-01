Wildberry Travelers Disposable Pen 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Live vape cartridges that are 100% derived from cannabis with no added fillers or non-cannabis ingredients. Designed to be affordable & convenient, while bringing potency and different terpene profiles to your vaping experience. Dominant Strain: Cherry AK Secondary Strain: Cindy White x Apple Gelato Main Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene
Be the first to review this product.