Lemon Jack Cannabis Oil 300mg
by High SupplyWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Broad-Spectrum Cannabis Oil that is derived from cannabis and expertly blended with botanical terpenes for increased flavor and aroma. Designed for maximum affordability and convenience, our wide variety of options mirror specific strains and bring the heat without burning a hole in your pocket.
About this brand
High Supply
Quality weed, available in sativa, indica or hybrid and in vape pens, live carts, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-roll, shortie and concentrate form. Visit your dispensary for a High Supply of cannabis for all the life you’ve yet to experience.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.