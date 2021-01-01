 Loading…

Pineapple Express Popcorn 14g

by High Supply

High Supply Cannabis Flower Pineapple Express Popcorn 14g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The perfect choice for the volume buyer, popcorn is made up of small buds that develop just beneath the plant's larger colas. While small in size, it packs a punch similar to its full-sized counterparts.

About this brand

Quality weed, available in sativa, indica or hybrid and in vape pens, live carts, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-roll, shortie and concentrate form. Visit your dispensary for a High Supply of cannabis for all the life you’ve yet to experience.

