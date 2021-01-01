 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Wishful Thinker Live Oil Cart 1g

Wishful Thinker Live Oil Cart 1g

by High Supply

Write a review
High Supply Concentrates Cartridges Wishful Thinker Live Oil Cart 1g
High Supply Concentrates Cartridges Wishful Thinker Live Oil Cart 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Live vape cartridges that are 100% derived from cannabis with no added fillers or non-cannabis ingredients. Designed to be affordable & convenient, while bringing potency and different terpene profiles to your vaping experience. Dominant Strain: Fatso Secondary Strain: Tropaya Main Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene

About this brand

High Supply Logo
Quality weed, available in sativa, indica or hybrid and in vape pens, live carts, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-roll and shortie form. Visit your dispensary for a High Supply of cannabis for all the life you’ve yet to experience.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review