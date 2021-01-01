Paradise Circus
by Highland ProvisionsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
About this brand
Highland Provisions
About this strain
Paradise Circus
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Coming from Washington’s Exotic Genetix, Paradise Circus is a cross between Tropicana Cookies and Tina that produces an orange, citrus, and gassy treat. Modest-sized buds are beautiful in a rich purple hue and come blanketed in stark white trichomes. Paradise Circus’ orange gas terpene profile will entice anyone looking for a loud powerhouse with a nose that hints at the potent high to come.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.