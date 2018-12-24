ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.6 123 reviews

Tropicana Cookies

Bred by Oni Seed Co, Tropicana Cookies crosses GSC and Tangie. The result is a sativa-dominant strain with strong tangerine and citrus notes backed up by a smooth cookies flavor. Expect purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs. 

97 people reported 533 effects
Happy 48%
Uplifted 45%
Euphoric 40%
Relaxed 36%
Creative 34%
Depression 20%
Stress 15%
Anxiety 12%
Pain 11%
Nausea 9%
Dry mouth 18%
Anxious 10%
Dry eyes 8%
Paranoid 8%
Dizzy 1%

Lineage

Strain parent
Tangie
parent
Strain
Tropicana Cookies

