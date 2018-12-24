- Citrus
- Peppery
- Floral
Bred by Oni Seed Co, Tropicana Cookies crosses GSC and Tangie. The result is a sativa-dominant strain with strong tangerine and citrus notes backed up by a smooth cookies flavor. Expect purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.
