This sweet, fruity, and dank hybrid definitely lives up to it's name and has a reputation of creeping up on you with it's relaxing, euphoric effects.
About this strain
Bananas
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Bananas from Leafs by Snoop is an indica-dominant hybrid strain offered in concentrate form. This shatter intends to capture sweet tropical flavors of fruit and banana, and offers energizing cerebral effects to fuel creativity.
About this brand
HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled
Himalaya cartridges taste and feel like cannabis flower. Our single-strain, high-potency cartridges contain the original cannabis-derived terpenes, painstakingly preserved for your enjoyment.