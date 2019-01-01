 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Banana OG (Live Sauce) Vape Cartridge

by HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled

About this product

This sweet, fruity, and dank hybrid definitely lives up to it's name and has a reputation of creeping up on you with it's relaxing, euphoric effects.

About this strain

Bananas

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bananas from Leafs by Snoop is an indica-dominant hybrid strain offered in concentrate form. This shatter intends to capture sweet tropical flavors of fruit and banana, and offers energizing cerebral effects to fuel creativity.

About this brand

Himalaya cartridges taste and feel like cannabis flower. Our single-strain, high-potency cartridges contain the original cannabis-derived terpenes, painstakingly preserved for your enjoyment.