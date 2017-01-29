HIMALAYA
Banana OG (Live Sauce) Cartridge
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Flavors: Sweet, Fruity, Dank
This sweet, fruity, and dank hybrid definitely lives up to it's name and has a reputation of creeping up on you with it's relaxing, euphoric effects.
Bananas effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
31% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
