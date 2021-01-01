Blueberry Cookies (Live Sauce) Cartridge
About this product
Flavors: Floral, Sweet, Pine, Blueberry Blueberry Cookies is created by crossing Blueberry Tahoe and Thin Mint GSC. This strain’s flavor pretty unique having sweet, berry qualities with a floral, piney finish. All HIMALAYA Live Sauce cartridges contain real live resin extracted from fresh-frozen cannabis. The result: a cartridge with a loud, fresh flavor that's rich in terpenes and THCA.
About this brand
HIMALAYA
About this strain
Blueberry Cookies
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blueberry Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing Blueberry Tahoe and Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). This strain’s unique flavor is a mixture of roasted nuts, mint, and fresh blueberries, while the bouquet provides an earthier, berry-forward aroma. Blueberry Cookies tends to hit the consumer in the body with mid-level sedative effects that are relaxing without being cumbersome. The mental state is often heady and creative, offering a distraction from stress. Blueberry Cookies is often recommended for consumers contending with chronic pain, inflammation, and depression.
