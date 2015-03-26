ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Thin Mint GSC

Formerly Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies

Thin Mint, a hybrid cross containing Durban Poison and OG Kush genetics, is a phenotype of the legendary GSC strain. Dark green and royal purple hues peek through a heavy coat of crystals, with a sweet minty smell that gives a full explanation of this strain’s name. Thin Mint calls upon the powers of its indica, sativa, and hybrid ancestors for a powerful full-body effect that gives this strain its sterling reputation. The high psychoactivity of this strain is not for novice consumers, but patients with a variety of symptoms are giving Thin Mint their seal of approval: severe pain, nausea, swelling, insomnia, and appetite loss are no match for the potency of Thin Mint.

3983 reported effects from 475 people
Relaxed 68%
Happy 59%
Euphoric 56%
Uplifted 52%
Creative 32%
Stress 35%
Depression 31%
Pain 26%
Anxiety 23%
Lack of appetite 19%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 5%

acreativeboi
Member since 2014
Member since 2014
This one right here. Powerful Euphoria! And I'm no novice smoker. I had such a sudden rush of self esteem. Life is beautiful despite it all. Sounds music so intensely surrounding me. Grocery Shopping is enchanting. I mean what I'm trying to say is the shit got me Higggh.
maxwarms8ton
Member since 2015
Member since 2015
I try different marijuana strains for a living, and let me just say, that this is by far the most, creative, relaxed, body melt with a pinch of Durban poison to give you that kick of sativa. Definitely recommend trying this out!!
chinon60
Member since 2015
Member since 2015
I'll admit that I'm new to the modern take on pot. The last time I smoked was in the 80's. That being said, I LOVE the new versions. This was recommended to me by a friend and I love it. It definitely gives you that total body melted feeling. (like you could lay in one spot for hours and be fine). I...
bakedsnarf
Member since 2014
Member since 2014
Throughout the last two weeks in which I've had these 4g of Thin Mint, I can say with certainty that this is exactly the strain you want to be smoking if you're looking for some energy throughout your high; it's exceptional for daytime smoking. Thin Mint not only keeps you focused but helps to reduc...
pigeon
Member since 2012
Member since 2012
Lovely smell and flavor. Definitely not for novice smokers, the cut I got was tested at 23.7% thc. I'm a moderate smoker, two vape bags of this and I'm on my ear. Heady high works well to distract from pain but it also put my mind into distracting overdrive.
Lineage

First strain parent
Durban Poison
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Thin Mint GSC
First strain child
Bacio Gelato
child
Second strain child
Cookie Breath
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

User uploaded image of Thin Mint GSC
