Cantaloupe Haze Disposable Pen 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Flavors: Creamy/desert, orange, sweet Vanilla Frosting is a cross of Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato Bx3. It's creamy and sweet with an orange finish making this strain taste almost like an orange creamsicle! A flavor forward cartridge that focuses on providing the most authentic flavor through a fresh-frozen process.
Coming from Humboldt Seed Company, Vanilla Frosting is a cross of Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato Bx3. Designed to improve upon the various Gelato lines from the last few years, Vanilla Frosting takes to the sky with a vigorous growth pattern. Buds grow dense with silvery green flowers that are accented by hints of purple, and the creamy smooth aroma has notes of vanilla that end with a gassy finish. Vanilla Frosting is a high-potency strain that will blast you into outer space on a funfetti adventure.
