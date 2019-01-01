About this product
THROAT CHAKRA - This smooth tasting, healthy blend is a pan-fired China green tea, known for its powerful antioxidant properties, combined with ginseng root which is widely regarded as the King of herbs for it's countless benefits. Combining these ingredients, with highly respected medicinal properties, with cannabis offers a beneficial beverage with a great taste & refreshing aroma.
Hippie Brew
Hippie Brew is a Cannabis Infused Edibles Company from British Columbia, Canada, that specializes in infused cannabis infused coffee, individually bagged organic teas, & specialty coffee infused edibles.