HEMP MEDS: Looking for relief from the stiffness and wear that comes throughout your day. Whether you just competed in a grueling competition, finished a training session at the gym, or are just worn out from your everyday activities, Active Relief Roll-On provides the comforting effects you need to get back your day. Product Info: 10 mg of Hemp Extract Cooling Menthol Fast-Acting Relief ISO-Certified Laboratory Tested Proprietary Herbal Blend