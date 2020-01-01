Honey Oil Bic Lighter
by Honey OilWrite a review
$2.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Official Honey Oil Bic lighters are guaranteed to give you a perfect flame every time. These are your standard size Bic lighters that will last for months on end. Screen printed with a crisp Honey Oil logo in gold on the front, you’re going to have to hang on tightly to these things because all your friends are going to try and swipe them!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.